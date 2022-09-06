Hyundai Venue N Line Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 12.16 Lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with a number of exterior differences and feature enhancements over the standard variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Venue N Line in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the Venue N Line are already underway for a token of Rs. 21,000 at the Hyundai Signature dealerships or online through Hyundai Click to Buy platform.

The Hyundai Venue N Line has been made available based on N6 and N8 variants and it comes with a number of updates inside and out to differentiate itself from the regular model as the design takes inspiration from its motorsport heritage. It is offered in three dual-tone (Thunder Blue with Black Roof, Polar White with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof)and two monotone colour schemes (Polar White and Shadow Grey).

The exterior boasts a dark chrome finished front grille with an N Line emblem that can also be seen on the side fenders and bootlid. Elsewhere, a sporty spoiler mounted on the tailgate, newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N Line branding, brake callipers painted in red colour, red accents on the bumpers, side sills, roof rails and a lot more.

In addition, the Hyundai Venue N Line also gains a unique dashcam with a dual camera setup. The all-black interior features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink tech enabling Home to Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, more than 60 in-car connective features, etc. In a similar fashion to the Hyundai i20 N Line introduced last year, the Venue N Line comes with some mechanical changes.

The suspension has been specially tuned for increased firmness and the steering for sporty feedback while the exhaust is also tuned. For treating braking capability, the new range-topping compact SUV is fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels. Hyundai has noted that more N Line models will be launched in India in the near future.

It also gets more than 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features such as Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Parking Assist Sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines, Headlamp Escort Function and more.

Hyundai also offers selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco and Sport with the new Venue N Line. Under the hood, it uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Kappa turbocharged GDi petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is paired only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.