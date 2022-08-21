Hyundai Venue N Line, Kia Sonet X Line Launch Soon – Details

The Hyundai Venue N-Line and Kia Sonet X-Line will be more sporty looking versions of Turbo-petrol variants, likely to be priced Rs. 50,000 over normal versions

Almost a year after the launch of the i20 N Line, Hyundai is now all geared up to launch the new Venue N Line in the Indian market for the buyers looking for a slightly spiced-up version of the compact SUV. Kia also teased the new Sonet X Line ahead of the launch in the country and here are all the details you should know about these new performance-oriented compact SUVs.

Starting with the Venue N Line first, the Korean carmaker is expected to launch this new compact SUV with a number of cosmetic updates in addition to the mechanical tweaks that will make it a lucrative choice for driving enthusiasts on 6th September in India.

For starters, the Venue N Line will get many cosmetic tweaks including a new front grille, updated bumpers, new alloy wheels, exclusive colour options and sporty red inserts. Furthermore, the car will get an all-black cabin with N-Line exclusive elements like a new steering wheel, a new gear knob, an updated upholstery design, and sporty red inserts.

The Venue N Line is also expected to be offered with a new exhaust and retuned suspension in addition to a reworked steering unit that will improve the driving experience by a fair margin. The Venue N Line however will only be available with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that will come mated to a DCT gearbox.

The Kia Sonet X Line on the other hand is also expected to offer a lucrative package for the buyers. In addition to an ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour shade, the new Sonet X Line is also expected to get blacked-out trim elements, larger dual-cut alloy wheels, and striking orange accents to differentiate it from the standard models of the Sonet.

Inside too, the Sonet X Line is expected to come with many changes like a new Indigo Pera colour shade for the upholstery and other trim elements in addition to new features and other bells and whistles that will help it attract a lot of customers.

Unlike the Venue N Line, the Sonet X Line will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The brand is expected to launch the Sonet X Line in the next couple of weeks.