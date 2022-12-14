Hyundai Venue N Line Is A Complete Package Brimmed With Sportiness

Hyundai Venue N Line is loaded with features inside the cabin and has an eye-catching exterior with a host of performance upgrades

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the N Line variant of the Venue in September 2022 in the domestic market. It is available in a total of four variants: N6, N6 dual tone, N8 and N8 dual tone. It costs between Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and is one of a kind in its segment with a special exterior and interior treatment.

Compared to the regular Venue, the N Line variant features a host of attractive visual and performance updates. The exterior comprises a dark chrome finished front grille, a set of newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with the signature N Line branding, N Line emblem on the side fenders and bootlid and an integrated spoiler.

The exterior enhancements do not stop there, as the Hyundai Venue N Line also gains contrast red coloured brake callipers, red finished front and rear bumpers, side sills and roof rails. Courtesy of the recently launched facelift, the Venue’s appeal has gotten edgy with it now being in line with the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The styling language complements the N Line variant of the Venue as well as the connected tail lamps, red-painted front discs brake callipers and sporty twin exhaust pipes add to the eye-grabbing nature of the SUV. The compact SUV derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine.

The powertrain is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters. The engine is already peppy and supplements the agile handling characteristics of the sub-4m SUV. It goes in sync with the sporty looks of the Venue N Line variant – making it a perfect match.

It must be noted that the suspension of the Venue N Line is firmer for increased stiffness and better stability and to give the driver greater confidence behind the wheel and it does achieve what it set out to do. Moreover, the disc brakes are available on all four wheels enabling shorter stopping distances and giving enough confidence to brake late into the corners while carrying good speeds.

The exhaust note has also been tuned to be gruntier. On the inside, the Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT is packed with features as it composes Alexa and Google Assistant Home-2-Car connectivity with 60+ Bluelink features, contrast red N Line inserts, a smart key with remote engine start, multiple airbags, distinctive metal pedals, smart dashcam with two cameras, and so on.

Other highlights in the equipment list are Eco, Sport and City drive modes, a fully-digital instrument cluster, leather seat upholstery and SOS button on the inside rearview mirror.

The Venue N Line also has the best-in-segment fit and finish and is retailed with more than safety features and on top of all that, it gets a standard warranty of three years or unlimited km.

With an appealing exterior, a packed interior, advanced features list and connected technologies, a performance-based engine and N Line specific upgrades, the Hyundai Venue N Line is definitely worth considering for enthusiasts who do not settle for less!