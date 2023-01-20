Hyundai Venue N Line Hits The Sweet Spot For A Performance Compact SUV

Hyundai Venue N Line is loaded with features on the inside and boasts several unique equipment and mechanical revisions

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Venue N Line just a while ago and is available in two variants: N6 and N8. The performance-based model is priced at Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.30 lakh respectively (ex-showroom) and it stands apart from the rest of the compact SUVs with a unique N Line specific exterior and interior.

Compared to the standard variant, the Venue N Line features a host of visual revisions and mechanical improvements. The exterior boasts a dark chrome finish to the front grille while the N Line emblem is fitted on the fenders and the bootlid, a set of newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N Line branding and an integrated spoiler.

Other exterior enhancements include contrast red painted brake callipers, red finished front and rear bumpers, side sills and roof rails, connected LED tail lamps and twin exhaust pipes. The second largest car producer in the country has made the exhaust unit throatier and the suspension has been tuned for greater handling characteristics.

As for the performance, the Hyundai Venue N Line uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine capable of producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed DCT with flappy paddle shifters. Mechanically, it also comes with a responsive chassis to supplement its sporty abilities.

The tuned suspension and disc brakes on all four wheels are welcome additions as well. The interior is equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Alexa support and Google Assistant, more than 60 Bluelink features, N Line inserts, aluminium pedals, a smart dashcam with two cameras, cruise control, automatic climate control system, etc.

The buyers will also be treated with six airbags, different drive modes, a fully-digital instrument cluster, upmarket leather seat upholstery, SOS function and three years or unlimited km standard vehicle warranty. The best-in-class build quality, drivability, enticing looks and a feature packed interior are some of the reasons why the Venue N Line should not be slept on!