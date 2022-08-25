Hyundai Venue N Line Bookings Open, Exterior & Features Revealed

Hyundai Venue N Line will go on sale on September 6, 2022; gets a host of exterior differences and feature additions compared to the regular model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the commencement of bookings for the Venue N Line in the domestic market. It can be reserved online through Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai Signature outlets across the country for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. The Venue N Line will sit at the top of the compact SUV’s lineup and it will be retailed in N6 and N8 variants.

Speaking of the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The Hyundai VENUE N Line is yet another example of our pursuit towards the transformation of India’s automotive landscape. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we remain committed towards enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV.”

Its exterior and other features have also been confirmed by the South Korean auto major. The brand says the Venue N Line will boast of a specially tuned suspension and steering for sporty performance and it will feature a tuned exhaust note as well. It will be equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels for improved braking capabilities.

It will have apparent differences compared to the standard model inspired by Hyundai’s motorsport heritage. Some of the exterior highlights are a dark chrome finished front grille, a sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem on the grille, side fenders and tailgate, a set of newly designed 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N Line branding, and contrast red brake callipers.

You could also notice red highlights on the front and rear bumpers, fenders, side sills and roof rails. It will also come with a unique dashcam with a dual camera setup while more than 60 Hyundai BlueLink in-car connected features will also be available alongside the Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant as in the new-gen Tucson.

The company will also provide selectable drive modes such as Normal, Eco and Sport. As we told you earlier, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine and is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque and it will be linked only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Venue N Line will also come with more than 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features including Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist System, Parking Assist Sensors and Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, Headlamp Escort Function, etc.