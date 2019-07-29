Hyundai Venue Likely To Get Mild Hybrid Petrol Engine In The Near Future

The recently launched Hyundai Venue is sold with three engine choices: a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol, a 1.2-litre MPI petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel

Hyundai’s key launch for this year had been the Venue undoubtedly and the company has indeed nailed the starting price of the subcompact SUV to create an edge over competitors. With prices beginning at just Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue offers a wide range of options for customers and Hyundai already delivered over 20,000 units and around 50,000 bookings of the newly launched compact SUV received within 2 months.

The Venue is currently powered by three engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol, a 1.2-litre MPI petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel. The smaller 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine offering the higher power amongst the three is the favourite among buyers as the demand has been noticeably high. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm and is connected to either the segment-first seven-speed DCT automatic as an option or a standard six-speed manual.

According to several media reports, Hyundai could introduce mild-hybrid technology in the new turbo petrol engine. It could make sense considering that Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the new 1.5-litre SHVS petrol from Ciaz and Ertiga into the Vitara Brezza’s range by November.

The turbo petrol unit in the Venue has the highest fuel economy of its kind in its segment and the arrival of the Vitara Brezza smart hybrid could alter the proceedings in the efficiency department. The same powertrain may also be launched in models like the Elite i20 and Verna in the near future, as stringent BSVI emission standards are coming into effect in April 2020.

The South Korean auto major does sell a range of mild hybrids in international markets including the versatile Ioniq. Unlike Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai has confirmed that it would continue retailing diesel engines when new emission norms kick in. Early this month, Hyundai launched its first all-electric model for India, the Kona EV.