Hyundai Venue Involved In A Horrific Crash In India – Details

The accident pictures of the Hyundai Venue in a heavy crash show how well the bodyshell has been kept intact

Despite being late to the party, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the long-awaited Venue on May 21. After setting a record of 2,000 bookings in the very first day official reservations opened, the compact SUV went on to scale greater heights as it reached 50,000 reservations in no time.

As expected, the Venue outsold the segment’s mainstay lead Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well a few months ago. It is priced between Rs. 6.50 lakh and Rs. 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes loaded with several safety features too, apart from the Blue Link connectivity setting it apart from the rest of its rivals.

A Venue was unfortunately involved in a horrific accident and the pictures have been out revealing some key details. Although the front and rear ends are shattered, the bodyshell of the compact five-seater SUV remains intact. The initial reports indicate that there have been no casualties involved either.

The totalled Venue looks to be a top-spec variant as curtain airbags can be clearly seen. The SUV is built with 69% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) and High Strength Steel (HSS) according to the brand to achieves prominent static and dynamic stiffness with improved structural rigidity.

As standard, the Venue offers dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, reversing sensors high-speed warning system, speed sensing auto door lock as well as impact sensing auto door unlock.

The top-of-the-line variants offer dual front airbags, front seat side-impact and side curtain airbags along with cornering lamp, automatic headlamps with escort function and ISOFIX child mounts. The three main safety and driver-assistive technologies include Vehicle Stability Management(VSM), Hill-start assist control(HAC), Electronic Stability Control(ESC).

Taking design inspiration from the latest crop of global Hyundai SUVs, the Venue is powered by an all-new 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol, a 1.2-litre MPI petrol or a 1.4-litre U2 CRDI diesel unit.