Hyundai Venue & Grand i10 Nios EVs Likely Coming In The Future

Hyundai India is currently evaluating pure electric versions of the Venue and Grand i10 Nios, as suggested by various media reports

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is aggressively working to launch several new models, such as the Creta EV, Inster-based EV as well as a crossover based on the i20 in India. In addition to these models, Hyundai plans to introduce the next-gen Venue and Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, here is what to expect from the new-gen Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

According to various media reports, the next-gen Grand i10 Nios, internally referred to as the Ai4 will arrive in India by late 2027. The company is reportedly evaluating the potential of electric versions of the Venue and Grand i10 Nios. Furthermore, reports suggest that both cars are currently in the exploration phase.

Introduced in 2019, the second-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has garnered significant attention from Indian buyers. Sporting a sculpted bumper, Hyundai’s signature ‘cascading grille’, the hatchback is equipped with LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels and a shark-fin antenna. The 2019 Nios is available in a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol and a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine options. The former generates 83 hp max power and 114 Nm peak torque, while the latter produces 75 hp power and 190 Nm torque.

Last year, Hyundai launched the Nios facelift in India, featuring an additional 1.2-litre petrol CNG powertrain, priced at Rs 7.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Until the new-gen Grand i10 Nios arrives in India in 2027, the hatchback will continue to receive minor updates to stay competitive.

Talking about the next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, it is likely to receive a revised front fascia and new features like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a big touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, it is expected to continue powered by the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine which produces 83 hp of max power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It may also receive a new engine option.

Besides, the company is expected to introduce the new-gen Aura, which shares its underpinning with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The next-gen Hyundai Venue is reportedly expected to be launched in the Indian market by late 2025.