Hyundai Venue Garners 80,000 Bookings In Just 6 Months

Priced in a range of Rs 6.5 – 11.1 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue has been a direct rival of the hot-selling Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport

On one hand, the Indian auto sector has been gripped in a sales slowdown for several months now, and on other, new entrants like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and MG Hector have been busy setting new sales records.

Only last month, we reported that the Hyundai Venue, which has been a strong Maruti Vitara Brezza rival, has received 42,000 bookings, with 15,000 orders already been completed.

In a new development, however, it has come to light that the Hyundai Venue has garnered a total of 80,000 bookings so far. This means that the compact SUV has received almost a whopping 40,000 bookings in last 30 days or so. What this also means is that the new entrant has managed to leave a lasting impression on the new car buyers in spite of facing poor market sentiments.

The Hyundai Venue is available in a price range of Rs 6.5 – 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4-metre SUV has been on sale with three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.4-litre turbo diesel.

The diesel motor of the Hyundai Venue produces a max power of 90 hp, while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine outputs 83 hp. The top-of-the-line 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine offers 120 hp, which makes the Venue among the most potent models in its segment.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the diesel motor is paired with a 6-speed manual unit. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine though, is available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission choice.

Soon, the Venue will have to face increased heat from a comprehensively updated Maruti Vitara Brezza that will get the Ciaz-sourced 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid option, along with several other minor updates.