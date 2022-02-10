Hyundai Venue Facelift Spotted Testing In India, Launch Likely Soon

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift has begun road testing in India, and its launch is expected sometime this year

In October last year, spy pictures of the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift first popped up on the internet. The vehicle was spotted testing in the manufacturer’s home country of South Korea back then. Now, test models of the Venue facelift have been spied on Indian roads as well, near the brand’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, hinting at its imminent launch here.

With this midlife refresh, Hyundai Venue is expected to look sharper. In these spy pictures, we can see that the updated SUV will get new alloy wheels and different taillights. Thanks to previous spy shots from overseas, we know that the front grille will be larger. The bumpers (front and rear) and headlamp will be restyled as well.

The vertically-split headlamp design will continue forward. Also, the side profile will remain largely unchanged save for the new wheels. We’re not sure about updates to the interior, but we don’t expect any changes in the cabin design. A few new features may be added though, and the upholstery options could be new.

The powertrains, however, will likely remain the same. Hyundai Venue is available with three engine choices in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit (83 PS/114 Nm), which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (100 PS/240 Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The last one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor (120 PS/172 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox, 6-speed iMT, or a 7-speed DCT. The SUV is available exclusively in a front-wheel-drive configuration in our market.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will likely have its global debut in the coming months. We expect it to launch in India before the end of this year, where it will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc. It should be noted that the India-spec model is smaller than the international version – just under 4 metres – to fit into the lower tax slab.