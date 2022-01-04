Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied Again, Gets New Front Grille & Taillights

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will sport a few major changes to the exterior design, as seen in the spy pictures featured here

South Korean car giant Hyundai is planning to give the Venue a midlife facelift. Test models of the updated SUV have been doing rounds in the manufacturer’s home country, and here, we have its latest spy pictures. Although the vehicle is wearing full-body camouflage, plenty of design details are visible here.

At the front, we see a restyled grille, which looks way larger than before. It is rectangular in shape, with rectangular elements on the mesh, and it’s flanked by vertically split headlamps on both sides. The upper sections consist of turn indicators, while the main headlamps sit below them. The front bumper has been restyled as well, featuring a sportier airdam.

At the rear, we see T-shaped LED headlamps, which look way sharper than the ones we have on offer currently. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well, featuring repositioned reflectors and rear parking lights. Even the faux bash plate at the back looks new and sporty, and the numberplate has been moved slightly upwards, just below the tailgate.

The side profile looks largely unchanged here, including the door handles, ORVMs, roof rails, and the overall silhouette. The interior of the vehicle hasn’t been spied, but we don’t expect any major changes in the cabin. That said, the features and equipment list might see some updates and additions. The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will remain mechanically unchanged over the current version.

In the Indian market, the compact crossover is offered with a choice between three engines – a 1.2L NA petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), a 1.5L turbo-diesel (100 PS/240 Nm), and a 1.0L turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm). Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue is expected to have its global debut sometime during this year. A little while after its global unveiling, the updated SUV will make its way to the Indian market, where it will continue to rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.