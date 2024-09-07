Hyundai Venue E+ With Sunroof Launched At Rs. 8.23 Lakh

Hyundai Venue E+ is packed with features such as a digital instrument console with coloured TFT MID screen, adjustable headrests, etc

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Venue E+ variant with an electric sunroof in the domestic market and is priced competitively at Rs. 8,23,100 (ex-showroom). The Venue S(O)+ variant with a sunroof was introduced last month while the S+ trim with an electric sunroof also arrived a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Venue Executive Turbo MT debuted earlier this year as the brand continues to expand the compact SUV’s lineup. The electric sunroof has been highly sought after in recent times and thus we have seen automakers bring in more affordable variants equipped with the feature to mainly appease family-based customers and Hyundai is no different.

The new E+ is positioned between the base E and the S trims and now the Venue is available in a total of ten grades. The new variant is also packed with features such as a digital instrument console with a coloured TFT MID screen, adjustable headrests at the front and rear, 60:40 rear split seats with a 2-step reclining function and a lot more.

As for safety, it gets six airbags, Day & Night IRVM, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), etc. The Hyundai Venue continues to be one of India’s best-selling compact SUVs, offered with two engine options: a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol. Positioned above the Exter and below the Creta in Hyundai’s SUV lineup, the Venue boasts a wide array of features and technologies.

The five-seater plays a crucial role in Hyundai’s consistent monthly sales performance. The second-gen Venue is reportedly under development with significant exterior and interior updates and is expected to launch next year.

Back to the Venue E+ variant, it derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine only. The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.