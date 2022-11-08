Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar & Verna To Continue With 1.5L Diesel Engine

Hyundai will upgrade the 1.5L diesel engine to meet the RDE norms coming into effect from April 2023; will continue to be employed in Venue, Creta, Alcazar & Verna

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is said to be planning to have a strong presence at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The South Korean auto major is expected to bring in a concept previewing the upcoming micro SUV at the motoring show and it could be accompanied by another concept giving us a sneak peek of the affordable EV bound for 2024.

The second largest car producer in the country will more likely showcase the facelifted version of the Creta and the new generation Verna at the premiere motoring event. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. With the RDE (Real Driving Emission) standards kicking in from April 2023, the presence of diesel engines will be adversely affected across the industry.

While many of the mainstream manufacturers have given up on diesel engines before the arrival of the BSVI emission standards in April 2020, some have stuck to the guns realising the volume potential across different segments. But the RDE norms won’t make life any better for those who still employ diesel powertrains in the sub Rs. 20 lakh price range.

Due to the high costs involved in upgrading to RDE regulations; the ever-increasing gap between petrol and diesel variants and the lower penetration of the oil burners in recent times brands such as Honda will reportedly give up on their diesel engines. The Honda City and Amaze won’t be sold with the 1.5-litre diesel engine as the variants in question could be discontinued soon.

Hyundai, on the other hand, will shelve the i20 premium hatchback’s diesel variant but the Venue compact SUV, Creta midsize SUV, Alcazar three-row SUV and the upcoming new generation Verna will continue with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDI diesel engine. It currently produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The same can be applied to the Kia models that are equipped with the 1.5-litre diesel mill (Sonet and Seltos). While the Venue and the Sonet use the 100 PS diesel unit, it is yet unknown whether they will retain the fixed geometry turbo system or upgrade to the VGT.