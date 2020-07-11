Hyundai Venue Beats Vitara Brezza, Ecosport & XUV300 In Q1 FY21 Sales

The compact SUV segment posted a grand total of more than 19,000 units in Q1 FY2021 with Hyundai Venue leading ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The compact SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in recent years and its impact on the overall sales volume should not be understated. In the first quarter of this Financial Year, the segment contributed to more than 19,000 units and considering the no-sales April and eliminating the last week of March and opening week of May, the sales tally was certainly impressive.

The month of June 2020 marked the first full month of sales since February and the compact SUVs quickly grabbed headlines by posting good volumes. In Q1 FY2021, Hyundai’s Venue stood at the top of the leader board with 5,371 units ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V, which received BSVI update only a few days ago.

The Venue has been recording impressive sales since its market debut last year and it managed to get the better of Vitara Brezza for many months. It registered 27 per cent market share while Vitara Brezza, Nexon and XUV300 were responsible for 26, 19 and 16 per cent share in the segment respectively. This had also been the first time the Vitara Brezza was beaten.

OEM Model Q1 FY21 MS Hyundai Venue 5,371 27% Maruti Vitara Brezza 5,114 26% Tata Nexon 3,663 19% Mahindra XUV 300 3,069 16% Ford Ecosport 1,543 8% Honda W-RV 772 4% Mahindra TUV 300 0 0%

The Vitara Brezza finished a close second with 5,114 units while Nexon posted 3,663 units and the XUV300 with 3,069 units. The EcoSport is available in the market for long without any major generation shift and thus its popularity has reduced. The American sub-four-metre SUV ended up with 1,543 units and Honda’s WR-V swept a total of just 772 units between April and June 2020.

It must be noted that the Venue celebrated one lakh unit sales (domestic and exports combined) recently. Offered in a choice of three engine options, the five-seater is the first compact SUV with connected capabilities. The segment will be back in the spotlight again as three new SUVs are waiting to make their debut.

The launch of the Kia Sonet is expected in the coming months while the Renault Kiger will more likely arrive around October. The same CMF-A+ platform based Nissan Magnite is said to make its showroom appearance in the early parts of next year to spice things up.