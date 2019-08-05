Hyundai Venue Beats Vitara Brezza, Creta To Become India’s Best Selling SUV

Hyundai Venue has made a definitive mark in the compact SUV segment by outselling Maruti Vitara Brezza, Creta to become No.1 SUV in July 2019 sales

Hyundai Motor India introduced the Venue in the domestic market on May 21. In the very first day when its official bookings opened, the compact SUV set a record for garnering 2,000 reservations. As expected, the sales in May 2019 stood evidence to the Venue becoming an instant success story.

While finishing second in May 2019, the Venue went a little better by ending up just 108 units shy of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza the following month with the recently launched Mahindra XUV300 trailing behind in the third position ahead of Nexon and Ford EcoSport. The South Korean auto major announced recently that the Venue registered more than 50,000 bookings in just 60 days – setting a new record.

Hot on the heels, India’s first connected SUV with Blue Link technology, embedded SIM card and internet connectivity has taken over the command from Maruti Vitara Brezza by wrapping up 9,585 units in July 2019 – 5,302 units by the former. It is a momentous feat considering that the Vitara Brezza has been an unassailable leader in the compact SUV segment for more than three years.

Model July 2019 Sales Hyundai Venue 9,585 Hyundai Creta 6,585 Maruti Vitara Brezza 5,302 Mahindra XUV300 4,464

While Tata Nexon entered the fray in September 2017 with good reception, it could not get anywhere near the monthly sales tally of the Vitara Brezza. In a similar fashion, Mahindra’s latest try at the sub-four-metre SUV segment with the XUV300 has been fruitful but only good enough to secure third position with 4,464 units. However, 6,585 units of Creta SUV sold last month that gives the tag of Best Selling SUV for the month on July 2019 to Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai says 55 per cent of the total bookings were for the Blue Link-enabled variants whilt 35 per cent out of the cumulative reservations were for the segment-first seven-speed DCT transmission-equipped trims that use a 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine developing 120 PS and 172 Nm.

The other two powertrains choices are a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Kappa petrol kicking out 83 PS and 115 Nm and the 1.4-litre turbo CRDi diesel develops 90 PS and 220 Nm. The former is connected to a five-speed manual while the latter gets mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs. 6.50 lakh and Rs. 11.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce facelift of Vitara Brezza by the end of this year with petrol engine option.