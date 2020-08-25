Hyundai Venue Bags 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK Award In US

Hyundai Venue has managed to perform exceptionally in IIHS safety evaluation, earning top scores in almost every category

The 2020 Hyundai Venue has been awarded the ‘TOP SAFETY PICK’ title by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). IIHS is an independent, non-profit organisation that evaluates car safety in the US. To be eligible for the award, a car must score good ratings in six different tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side-impact, roof strength, and head restraint tests.

In the Venue’s case, the vehicle scored top ratings in almost all areas of evaluation, except child seat anchors (ease of use) and headlight illumination. In the latter category, the Venue managed to score better in the higher trims, but its lower trims scored lower (due to difference in headlight units).

In terms of crashworthiness, i.e., the overall crash test safety, the Hyundai Venue scored ‘Good’ rating in all the categories, which is the highest rating available. Thus, in the event of a collision, the Venue is perfectly capable of keeping its occupant safe.

2020 Hyundai Venue – Crashworthiness Small Overlap, front: driver’s side Good Small Overlap, front: passenger’s side Good Moderate Overlap, front Good Side Good Roof Strength Good Head Restraints and Seats Good

*Key: Good>Acceptable>Marginal>Poor

As for crash avoidance and mitigation, the Venue managed to impress here as well. The LED headlights available on the higher trims managed to score an ‘acceptable rating’, while the lower trims with halogen projector headlights only get a ‘marginal’ rating.

The Venue also comes with crash prevention system, which avoids collisions with the vehicles and pedestrians in front of the car, when driving at low speeds. The standard systems are great on their own, but the optional upgrades enhance the safety factor even further, granting the Venue ‘Superior’ ratings (top score).

2020 Hyundai Venue – Crash Avoidance and Mitigation Headlights (varies by trim/ option) Acceptable/Marginal Front Crash Prevention: vehicle-to-vehicle (standard system) Superior Front Crash Prevention: vehicle-to-vehicle (optional system) Superior Front Crash Prevention: vehicle-to-pedestrian (standard system) Advanced Front Crash Prevention: vehicle-to-pedestrian (optional system) Superior Child Seat Anchors (LATCH Ease of Use) Acceptable

*Key: Superior>Advanced>Basic

As the Hyundai Venue was unable to score a ‘Good’ rating in the headlight category, it did not qualify for the ‘TOP SAFETY PICK+’ award. Regardless, Hyundai’s little crossover manages to impress us with its safety rating, and had previously also managed to score an equally impressive ‘4-star’ safety rating in ANCAP safety evaluation.