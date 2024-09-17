Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched At Rs. 10.14 Lakh

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets cosmetic updates and new features but no mechanical changes have been made

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the launch of the Venue Adventure Edition in the domestic market for a starting price of Rs. 10,14,700 (ex-showroom). It gets a host of exterior and interior enhancements along with the inclusion of new features. The second largest car producer in the country says the Venue Adventure Edition is curated for the adventure seekers.

However, the changes are only cosmetic based. The exterior gains new door cladding, red brake callipers at the front and alloy wheels finished in black colour. The front and rear skid plates are also done up in black while Hyundai also provides blackened roof rails, wing mirrors, and shark fin antenna to further elevate its visual appeal.

Other highlights of the Hyundai VENUE Adventure Edition are sporty metal pedals, a dashcam system with double camera, exclusive Adventure edition seats with light sage green coloured highlights, black Interiors with light sage green coloured inserts, special Adventure Emblem. It has been presented in a total of four single-tone exterior colour scheme.

Speaking on the launch of the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to offer our customers the VENUE Adventure Edition – an SUV that not only meets their everyday needs but also empowers them to explore new horizons. The VENUE Adventure Edition is designed for those who crave excitement and seek to push the boundaries. With our strong SUV portfolio, we are democratizing the Hyundai SUV life for one and all. With the VENUE Adventure Edition, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals.”

The mono-tone colours are Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey while the three dual tone shades are Ranger Khaki with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, Titan Grey with black roof. Hyundai has further noted that customers can purchase the two-tone options for the SX and SX(O) trims at an additional price of Rs. 15,000.

The Hyundai Adventure Edition is priced at Rs. 11,21,200 for the SX MT 1.2L petrol and it goes up to Rs. 13,38,000 for the SX (O) DCT 1.0L turbo GDi petrol mill.