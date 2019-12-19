Hyundai Venue Achieves Four Stars In ANCAP Crash Tests

In the adult occupant protection class, the Hyundai Venue secured 91 per cent while it managed 81 per cent in child occupant protection

Hyundai Motor India Limited has made a certain statement with the Venue in the sub-four-metre SUV segment and it was launched in Australia in September 2019. ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) has been publishing independent safety ratings for cars sold in Australia and New Zealand, and the Venue was subjected to the various crash tests recently.

The tested model comprises of dual frontal airbags along with side chest-protecting airbags

for front occupants, side head-protecting airbags (curtains) for front and second row, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), lane support system with Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) as standard in all variants.

The Go, Active and Elite variants of the Venue have received four stars in the latest round of ANCAP crash tests and they are powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine. In the adult occupant protection category, the five-seater SUV scored 91 per cent while in the child occupant, vulnerable road user and safety assist classes, it was given 81, 62 and 62 per cents respectively.

The passenger bay of the Venue remained stable in the frontal offset test and the dummy readings indicated adequate protection for the chest of the driver and the lower legs of the front occupants. It was rated good in the critical body regions for driver and passenger up front. The full-width frontal test resulted in “adequate” driver’s chest protection. In most other critical body areas, the Venue was found to be either adequate and good.

In India, the Venue is offered with six airbags, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSAC (Hill Start Assist Control) and ESC (Electronic Stability Control). These technologies are accompanied by cornering lamps, automatic headlamps with escort function, speed sensing auto door lock and impact sensing auto door unlock and ISOFIX child mounts.

The Venue competes against Global NCAP four-star rated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and GNCAP five-star rated Tata Nexon in India and its body structure has Advanced high strength steel (AHSS) and High Strength Steel (HSS) construction.