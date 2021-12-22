Hyundai Venue Achieves 2.5 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Hyundai has crossed the 2.5 lakh sales milestone with the Venue compact SUV in a period of just over 30 months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has gone past the 2.5 lakh sales milestone with the Venue compact SUV and it took just over two and a half years to achieve the feat. The second-largest carmaker in the country introduced the Venue back in May 2019 in response to the growing interest amongst the buyers for sub-four-metre SUVs.

It quickly emerged as a success story courtesy of it being offered in an expansive range across three engine and multiple transmission choices. The Venue reached the 50,000 sales mark in just six months but due to the economic slowdown and health crisis wreaking havoc, the one lakh volume milestone was reached in fifteen months.

The South Korean auto major continued to rejig the range and brought in new variants and some changes to the 2021 MY version. The two lakh sales milestone was achieved in twenty-five months and it took thirty months for the Venue to attain 2.5 lakh sales. The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 11.85 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom).

The Venue competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V and others in the fiercely contested space. It derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The naturally-aspirated petrol motor develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque.

The solo oil-burner kicks out a maximum power output of 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque while the turbocharged gasoline engine delivers 118 bhp and 172 Nm. As for the transmissions, a five-speed manual, an iMT and a seven-speed DCT are available. Hyundai will look to expand its SUV range next year as the facelifted version of the Creta could arrive in H2 2022.

Hyundai has devised a long term plan to bring six new EVs to India by 2028 and the strategy will be kick-started by the launch of the Ioniq 5 by the middle of next year. A mass-market electric SUV that could rival Tata Nexon EV is also in the works for 2024.