Hyundai Unveils Lafesta EV Sedan At 2019 GIMS, Gets 490km Range

The Hyundai Lafesta EV will go on sale in China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market next month

In a bid to keep up with the electric-vehicle trend in China, Hyundai Motor Company has revealed a fully-electric version of its Lafesta sedan at the current ongoing 17th edition of the Guangzhou International Motor Show, and will hit the markets by mid-December.

The internal combustion model of the China exclusive Lafesta sedan slots in between the Mistra and the Sonata in Hyundai’s Chinese lineup. The EV model lives on the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design statement and hence, carries a sharp and athletic appeal, which is aimed to attract new young buyers. It continues to sport the overall coupe-like design like the regular version.

In terms of size, th Lafesta EV measures 4,705 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and by 1,435 mm in height and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase, which makes it bigger than the regular Lafesta sedan, thanks to a longer front that incorporates the battery.

The EV also features a new radiator grille, new bumpers on both ends, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and rear combi-lamps, along with a panoramic sunroof that can be voice-controlled. Inside the cabin, the car comes with a 7-inch colour TFT multi-info display that shows the range, battery state and other EV information. The infotainment unit on offer, is a 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen audio-video-navigation (AVN) system.

The Lafesta EV comes equipped with a 56.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, that provides a driving range of upto 490 km on a single charge. The power figures of the EV are rated at 201 HP and 310 Nm.

On the safety front, Hyundai is offering the car with six airbags, a burglar alert system, along with a set of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.

“With the launch of the Lafesta EV, Hyundai Motor Company is accelerating the popularization of its electrification drive in China at full throttle,” said Seogju Cha, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Hyundai Motor Group (China) Ltd.

He further added, “By ushering in electrification across all vehicle classes into the future, Hyundai Motor is playing a key role of bringing about China’s clean future environment as an eco-friendly mobility brand.”

Apart from the Lafesta EV, Hyundai has showcased eight other models, four technology concepts and experiential spaces, which reveal the Korean carmaker’s vision of electrification for the rapidly evolving Chinese market.