Hyundai Tucson N Line & PHEV Officially Unveiled With Standard AWD

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line will go on sale in the US in spring this year, while the plug-in hybrid will be available this summer

Hyundai has officially revealed the 2022 Tucson N Line and plug-in hybrid variants for the US market. Both these models will go on sale alongside the regular gasoline-powered Tucson, as well as the Tucson hybrid. The ‘N Line’ variant gets a sportier design, whereas the plug-in hybrid variant maximises fuel economy.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line comes with restyled bumpers (front and rear), dual exhaust tips, a new front grille, black headlamp bezels, black ORVMs, and a sporty rear spoiler. It also gets 19-inch alloy wheels, with a bespoke design, along with N Line badging all over the body, to differentiate it from the regular model.

The N Line variant is available in the following exterior paint options – White Pearl, Titan Grey, Ash Black, and Red Crimson. The interior of the vehicle also gets a sporty touch, with a black headliner and red accents on the seats and door panels. The seats feature leather upholstery with fabric inserts, and there are ‘N Line’ badges all throughout the cabin. The vehicle doesn’t get any performance enhancements though.

The 2022 Tucson PHEV is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged gasoline engine, which is boosted by an electric motor and a 13.8 kWh battery. The combined power output is rated at 261 HP, and the vehicle can be driven for 32 miles (around 51 km) on purely electric power. It also features fast charging, which charges up the battery in under two hours.

The Tucson plug-in hybrid is expected to deliver a fuel economy of around 70 MPGe and will be available with AWD as standard. Hyundai has stated that the PHEV will be fun to drive as well. The vehicle gets e-handling technology, which vectors torque using the electric motors in order to improve cornering.

Hyundai has revealed that the Tucson N Line will have a starting price of $30,600 (around INR 22.15 lakh), and it will go on sale in the US market in spring. As for the Tucson PHEV, its price is yet to be unveiled, and it will go on sale during the summer of this year.