Hyundai Tucson N Line Officially Teased For The First Time

By
Surendhar M
-
Hyundai Tucson N Line is expected to use a 2.5-litre engine producing a maximum power output of 290 horsepower in the international markets

Hyundai unveiled the thoroughly redesigned Tucson a few months ago and it has officially released first teaser image of the N Line variant. The latest iteration of the Tucson, which is yet to make its way into the Indian market, as the SUV received a facelift earlier this year, sold globally announced a brand new design direction for a range of models to follow in the future.

With a sharper front fascia comprising of prominent lines and a highly aggressive multi-layer lighting grille, the Tucson is certainly one of the standout models in terms of design in Hyundai’s portfolio. The Hyundai Tucson N Line has many exterior updates to differentiate itself from the regular variant.

The official renderings give away what is in store in the upcoming version. The Tucson N Line has the angular frontal section boasting a large bottom grille portion and updates could be seen around the corner lights while the sculpted profile and the overall sporty nature will get the nod of the customers.

At the rear, the bumper has been reworked and it also features a prominent rear diffuser and oval shaped exhaust system. As for the performance, the Hyundai Tucson N Line will likely come equipped with a hybrid motor capable of 230 horsepower.

The powertrain debuted in the new generation Tucson back in September. While no official information is available, the dedicated performance-based Hyundai Tucson N is expected to generate a maximum power output of 290 horsepower, as a 2.5-litre unit could be utilised.

It will be interesting to see if any mechanical updates will be implemented or not. The South Korean auto major has also revealed images of the Elantra N and more N branded vehicles are coming in the next two years. If we recall, the Kona N Line was launched in Europe a couple of months ago and it could debut in the United States next year while a Palisade or the Venue could make way for another N Line SUV.