Hyundai To Soon Launch A Premium SUV & New EV In India – Details

The Jeep Compass-rivalling new 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be the first Hyundai car in India to be offered with LEVEL 2 ADAS

With cars like the Creta, Venue, and the Grand i10 Nios in its line-up, Hyundai continues to dominate the Indian market and is now gearing up to further expand its Indian portfolio with the launch of a new premium SUV and a new electric car in India soon. Here are all the details of the upcoming Hyundai cars in India that you should check out.

1. All-New 2022 Hyundai Tucson:

The Korean carmaker recently unveiled the new Tucson in India and will soon be launching on August 10. The new Tuscon will not only boast a new exterior design but will also be one of the most spacious and comfortable offerings in the Indian market. The 2022 Tucson will be offered with two engine options that include a 156 hp, 2.0L petrol engine and a 186 hp, 2.0L diesel engine. Both these engines will only be available with automatic gearbox options.

Furthermore, the new Hyundai Tucson will also be the first Hyundai car in India to be offered with LEVEL 2 ADAS tech that comprises features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, and more.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5:

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s version of the Kia EV6 and shares the same e-GMP platform that is specifically developed for all-electric cars. From what we know so far, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled in India to keep the costs in check.

In addition to this, to further keep the costs low, Hyundai will be launching the new IONIQ 5 with a single motor powertrain setup that boasts a maximum power output of 169 hp.

A 58kWh battery pack will be offered with this powertrain and will offer a range of around 350 km on a single charge. While Hyundai is yet to share more details, the new Ioniq 5 price in India is expected to start from under Rs 50lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new IONIQ 5 will launch in late 2022 or early 2023.