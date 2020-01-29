Hyundai To Showcase i30 N Fastback At 2020 Auto Expo

Hyundai will be showcasing a range of products at the 2020 Auto Expo including the Verna and Tucson facelifts, the second-gen Creta

Hyundai Motors India Ltd has some exciting products lined up to be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, set to be held next month. Apart from the upcoming next-gen Creta, the facelifted BS6-compliant versions of the Verna and Tucson, and a few other cars, the Korean carmaker will also be showcasing the performance-packed i30 N Fastback.

The performance-oriented coupe is based on the i30 hatchback, which is retailed by Hyundai in global markets. Apart from the sloping roofline, the car gets some additional cosmetic and mechanical updates to justify the ‘N’ badging. As compared to the regular i30 hatch, the i30 N fastback is 115 mm longer and 30 mm shorter, while the width remains the same at 1,795 mm.

Powering the i30 N fastback is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which puts out 275 PS of maximum power, and 378 Nm of peak torque. The car comes with an electronically limited slip differential, a rev-matching technology and launch control as standard. It also gets five different drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, Sport, Sport N and N Custom.

On the safety front, the i30 N fastback gets Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and 6 airbags as standard, while an additional knee airbag for the driver is also offered.

An undisguised test mule of the i30 hatchback was spotted on test in India back in 2018, but the Korean automaker has not confirmed any details about a possible launch yet. Apparently, Hyundai is working on introducing the N performance line-up to the Indian market, and hence, the i30 N fastback will be a part of its stall at the 2020 Auto Expo, set to be held between 5th to 12th February, 2020.

Hyundai will also be unveiling the Grand i10 Nios Turbo at the same event, which will be offered with the same BS6 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged T-GDi petrol engine powering the Aura. The engine puts out 100 PS of power and 172 Nm torque, and comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.