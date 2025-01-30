Hyundai To Look Into Alternative Fuel Tech, Hybrid SUV Coming?

Along with pure battery electric, Hyundai is considering other electrified and non-electrified eco-friendly powertrain technologies for its Indian line-up

While aiming for a 20% market share in EVs, Hyundai is looking at other types of eco-friendly vehicles to reduce the carbon emissions of its Indian line-up. The company already offers hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell, and flex-fuel technologies internationally and could offer some of them in our market.

According to a report from The Economic Times, Unsoo Kim, the Managing Director of Hyundai’s Indian subsidiary has said that the company is exploring alternative powertrains. Kim said that Hyundai has access to a variety of such eco-friendly solutions, including hybrid, hydrogen, and flex-fuel systems and is in a secure position to adapt to any change in customer demand and regulatory requirements.

The Indian government is heavily promoting ethanol use in the auto industry. In this regard, Indian Oil launched petrol-free ethanol, called Ethanol 100 or E100, in March 2024, offering it at 183 Indian Oil retail outlets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.

Mainstream automakers like Tata Motors and Hyundai are evaluating vehicles running completely on ethanol. At Auto Expo 2025, Hyundai showcased a modified version of the Creta with a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that can run entirely on E100. However, the company did not announce a plan to launch the ethanol-powered 1.0-litre turbocharged engine at the event.

A new powertrain technology that Hyundai may deploy in India in the near future could be full-hybrid, also called strong hybrid. The company offers such powertrains combining a 1.6- or 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine depending on the model with an electric motor in South Korea, North America, and Europe.

In India, there are rumours of Hyundai working on a low-cost hybrid system that combines a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor. The company could introduce this powertrain in the purported Mahindra XUV700 challenger codenamed ‘Ni1i,’ expected to arrive in late 2026. The next-gen Creta, expected to follow in 2028, could be offered with the same semi-electrified powertrain.

On the hydrogen front, Hyundai sells the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle globally and previewed the next-gen version of that model with the Initium concept in October 2024. However, considering the expensiveness of hydrogen FCEVs and their capital-intensive refuelling infrastructure, it may not launch such models in India.