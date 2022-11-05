Hyundai To Likely Showcase Two New Concepts At 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai is expected to showcase a total of two new concepts at the 2023 Auto Expo, previewing its upcoming models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to have a strong presence at the 2023 Auto Expo, which will be hosted in January. The second largest carmaker in the country had launched two big products this calendar year as the heavily updated Venue compact SUV and the new generation Tucson joined the domestic fray.

In 2023, the brand will more likely up the ante by bringing in a host of new models and the 2023 Auto Expo could preview the upcoming launches. The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta is expected to make its local debut at the motoring show. The midsize SUV currently leads the segment and the updated model will gain a number of revisions inside and out.

Moreover, the feature list will be substantially upgraded as ADAS technologies could be added. The new generation Verna has also been spotted testing multiple times on public roads and its domestic premiere could happen at the motoring exhibition. The chances of the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6 getting featured on the show floor are also high.

However, the South Korean auto major has not officially revealed the details surrounding its Auto Expo lineup yet. Hyundai could double down on the reach the 2023 Auto Expo will have from visitors and media by lifting the cloaks off two new concepts. One could give a sneak peek of the upcoming micro SUV and the other could be an affordable EV.

The micro SUV segment has been well received by customers and the arrival of the Tata Punch has acted as a testament. Hyundai could target the same space with a micro SUV based on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform. The 2023 Auto Expo could see the debut of a close-to-production concept ahead of the launch of the production model later next year.

The affordable electric vehicle from Hyundai could be based on the Venue compact SUV to rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400. It could have a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.