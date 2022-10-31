Hyundai will more likely reveal as many as six new cars at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and here we tell you what they could be

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to have a commendable presence at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, which will only see a few top-tier passenger car manufacturers participate. The second largest car producer in the domestic market will more likely unveil as many as six new products at the motoring show.

While no official confirmation has been made yet, Hyundai is believed to unveil the facelifted version of the top-selling Creta midsize SUV. The updated five-seater is already on sale in international markets and it sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a redesigned front fascia boasting a new grille, headlamps and bumper.

The interior also gets its share of new features and revisions and to spice things up, it will be equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) based assistive and safety features. The 2023 Hyundai Creta will likely go on sale in the months following its debut and it could continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines.

The new generation Hyundai Verna has been on road test for many months now and it will be subjected to a number of revisions inside and out. It could be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo that runs between January 13 and 18 in Greater Noida. Another possibility is the local debut of the Ioniq 5 EV, which could hit the market in the first half of 2023.

Since the Hyundai Ioniq 6 four-door all-electric sedan with over 610 km driving range is already available in global markets, it might as well be displayed at the expo. The South Korean auto major could also bring in an electric vehicle concept giving us an early preview of the long-mooted affordable EV for India.

It is yet unknown whether it will be based on the Venue compact SUV or not. Hyundai could debut a micro SUV concept, which could give us a sneak peek of the Tata Punch competitor. The good reception for the Punch could prompt Hyundai to bring in a strong rival in the near future.