Hyundai To Likely Launch 2 New SUVs Next Year In India – Details

Hyundai is expected to launch two new SUVs in India next year to consolidate its domestic portfolio

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been on a launch spree recently as the second generation Creta was launched in March 2020 following its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo while the facelifted Verna and Tucson also came to the fore. Amongst them, the Creta has been vital in Hyundai garnering good sales volumes in this troublesome year plagued by economic slowdown and health crisis.

Up next, the second largest carmaker in the country and a significant player in exports is expected to introduce the third generation Elite i20 in the coming months. It gets evolutionary revisions to the design sticking by the brand’s edgy philosophy followed globally and a brand new interior with the addition of a host of new features and technologies.

In 2021, Hyundai is expected to strengthen its SUV portfolio with the arrival of two new models. In the mid-size SUV segment, the three-row versions of the five-seater models are becoming a trend as the MG Hector gave rise to Hector Plus and the Tata Harrier based Gravitas six-seater will likely be going on sale later this year.

Hyundai will more likely join the party sometime next year as the seven-seater Creta could be introduced. It was spied testing in its home market of South Korea a few months ago and will retain the design of the Creta up until the B-pillar and behind which structural changes and a redesigned rear end will be added to accommodate the third row of seats.

Expect the equipment list to mimic the five-seater Creta along with the addition of new interior bits and pieces. Hyundai is also evaluating the possibilities of launching the Palisade in India. The flagship eight-seater SUV in the global lineup could be brought in via CBU route taking advantages of the relaxation in homologation regulations.

As part of relaxing the import norms, 2,500 units of a particular vehicle can be sold here annually without homologation. It is offered with a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine developing 295 horsepower and 355 Nm of peak torque, along with a 2.2-litre diesel unit pumping out 202 horsepower in Korea. It is paired with an eight-speed auto.