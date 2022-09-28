Hyundai To Launch Two New EVs In India – Kona Electric Facelift & Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai is gearing up to expand its electric portfolio in the country with the launch of the new Kona Facelift and the Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai was the first mainstream carmaker in the country to launch an electric vehicle in the country in 2019 and is now planning to further expand its electric portfolio with the launch of the Kona electric facelift and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. The Korean carmaker is also planning to launch many other electric cars in India in the next five years.

Starting with the Hyundai Kona facelift first, the Korean carmaker is expected to launch it in the next couple of months. The facelift model of the new Kona boasts an updated styling that is complemented by a new and bolder front fascia, new alloy wheels, and revised rear styling.

The car is also likely to get a fresh interior layout and will be equipped with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system and updated BlueLink-connected car tech. The new Kona facelift is also likely to be offered with a more extensive safety package while we might also see it being offered with many ADAS features as standard.

In the global models, the Kona facelift is offered with two powertrain options that consist of a 39.2 kWh battery pack and a 64 kWh battery pack. While the smaller battery powers a 136 hp motor and has a rated range of 304 km on a single charge, it is the larger 64 kWh battery pack that offers a more powerful 204 hp motor and a claimed range of 483 km on a single charge. In India, the Kona facelift is expected to be offered with the lower spec, 39.2 kWh setup.

After the launch of the new Kona facelift in India, the Korean carmaker will be introducing the new Inoiq 5 electric SUV in the country to take on the more expensive rivals like the newly introduced Kia EV6. While the Ioniq 5 will likely make its debut somewhere in 2023, Hyundai will position it as a less expensive alternative to the EV6 in the country.

While the official details are yet to be revealed, the Ioniq 5 in India is expected to be offered with a 169 hp single-motor setup that will be powered by a 58 kWh battery pack. More details are yet to be shared by Hyundai including the official specifications and the launch date.