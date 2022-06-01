Hyundai To Launch Two New Cars In 2022 Following Venue Facelift

Hyundai will likely launch the facelifted Venue by the middle of this month and it will be followed by the new-gen Tucson and the Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has lined up a number of new launches for the domestic market. First up, we expect the second largest car producer in the country to introduce the facelifted Venue sometime this month. The compact SUV is one of the top-sellers in its segment and is subjected to a major makeover to stick in line with the latest sensuous Sportiness philosophy followed globally.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will continue with the existing three powertrain choices and a sportier N Line variant will also be added to the lineup. Besides a host of design updates, the interior is also expected to get noticeable changes and it will directly take on the upcoming heavily updated Brezza bound for a market launch on June 30, 2022.

The South Korean auto major recently confirmed the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle locally as well. The 2022 World Car of the Year will be brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and it will be positioned as the brand’s flagship model. Based on the dedicated E-GMP platform as the soon-arriving Kia EV6, it will be less expensive than its sibling.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV will go on sale later this year and it could be offered with the bigger battery pack in RWD and AWD configurations but no official confirmation has been made yet. The deliveries of the Ioniq 5 could start around January 2023 and it could carry a price of under Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) – making it an attractive proposition.

The company has also confirmed the launch of the new generation Tucson for the second half of this calendar year and just like the facelifted Venue, it will follow the Sensuous Sportiness styling language. The interior will be a radical departure with the inclusion of more modern features and technologies including ADAS.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has been on sale in the international markets for quite a while and it could derive power from a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine as the outgoing model. It will be pitched against Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan and the likes.