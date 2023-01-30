Hyundai To Launch Two All-New Cars This Year – 1 SUV, 1 Sedan

Hyundai will launch an all-new micro SUV and the new generation Verna this year; the midsize sedan is expected to arrive first in the coming months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Ioniq 5 flagship electric vehicle based on the E-GMP platform at the 2023 Auto Expo and only a few days ago, the prices of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and Aura were announced. The South Korean auto major will bring in more products this year and here we have explained about two of the upcoming all-new launches:

1. Hyundai Micro SUV:

The second largest car producer in the country will more likely introduce an all-new micro SUV in the later stages of this calendar year. It will directly compete against Tata Punch and others like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The SUV is expected to take design inspiration from the Casper sold in the global markets.

The upcoming micro SUV will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and it could be powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine used by the i10 and Aura. It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Expect the five-seater to be positioned slightly below the Venue in the brand’s domestic lineup.

2. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

The new generation Hyundai Vern will go on sale in the coming months and it has already been spotted testing multiple times on Indian soil. It will be based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design language and will draw inspiration from the latest Sonata and Elantra retailed in the international markets with a notchback like roof and connected tail lamps.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be equipped with the familiar 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel units with the same performance outputs. However, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine could be on its way out and expect it to be replaced by an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill capable of 160 PS and just over 250 Nm.

The interior will be a thorough departure compared to the outgoing model and it will be more advanced with the presence of a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, ADAS based driver assistive and safety tech, six airbags and a lot more.