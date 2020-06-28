Hyundai To Launch Tucson Facelift, New-Gen Elite i20 & Santro LE This Year

This year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd looks all set to release a slew of more cars in the form of a limited edition Santro, updated Tucson and the highly awaited new-gen Elite i20

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the local subsidiary of the South Korean auto giant, has been the second most popular carmaker in the country for many years now. However, the famous car manufacturer is certainly not someone to rest on its laurels and has been working hard to further consolidate its position in the market.

Other than having launched the second-gen Creta earlier this year, the carmaker has also introduced a slew of other models like the Aura, Grand i10 Nios Turbo and diesel-sipping Elantra facelift. However, the carmaker is not done with its new car onslaught. Later this year, the company will launch at least three new models that will help it bring some more car buyers under its umbrella.

Among the most important of all upcoming Hyundai cars in India in 2020 is the new-gen i20, which will become the third all-new model in the i20 franchise. The new model was unveiled recently and is expected to make its European debut next month. It should launch in India in a slightly truncated form, in order to benefit from lower GST, by September this year.

The new model looks bolder than the outgoing generation mode and will likely go on sale in three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The new model will come with several new age features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, connected-car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose and more.

Another new model that will be launched in the coming months is the updated Hyundai Tucson. The facelifted version of the SUV was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and carries a new front grille, sleeker headlamps with LED DRLs, new bumpers, updated fog lamps, twin exhaust pipes and new LED taillamps.

The refreshed Tucson carries the current model’s 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, albeit, in an updated form to meet BSVI emission norms. The diesel motor gets an all-new 8-speed automatic transmission. The features list includes bits like panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Finally, the carmaker will also launch a limited edition version of the slow-selling second-gen Santro. It may be noted here that the latest generation of the company’s tallboy hasn’t able to give a tough fight to arch rival Maruti Wagon R, which is something that is in contrast with the first generation model. Hence, in order to help revive the sales fortunes, the company will launch a limited edition model with some extra features and minor cosmetic updates.