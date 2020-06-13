Hyundai To Launch Three New EVs Including An Electric SUV & Sedan

The 45 EV concept is spawning a production electric SUV while the Prophecy concept gives rise to a zero-emission premium sedan

Hyundai will be debuting a new flexible architecture dedicated to electric vehicles next year. The forthcoming road-going 45 EV concept and the production-spec Prophecy concept will be underpinned by the new platform. The South Korean auto major became the first brand to introduce a fully-electric SUV in the country last year in India when the Kona Electric entered the market.

Hyundai Motor Group has consistently been exploring new technologies and joining hands with companies in an aim to expand its electrification strategy on a global scale. Last year, Kia announced its aggressive Plan S strategy based on eco-friendly vehicles and the first vehicle harbingering the arrival of a slew of new EVs will be launched in 2021.

Its parental brand, Hyundai, is said to be preparing radical electric cars, each having a different design. For instance, the 45 EV will have a retro stance while the Prophecy will be a premium and stylish sedan. The third vehicle in question will reportedly debut as a concept sometime during the course of next year and it is said to demonstrate the flexibility of the E-GMP platform.

The Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) gives Hyundai a long wheelbase and flat floor to play around and it is being experimented to have peculiar “USPs” and ability to adapt different body styles. The third vehicle based on E-GMP is reported to be “more of the space concept: the big one”. The 45 EV will be posited about the Kona Electric in the lineup and its design works have been complete.

It will resonate the retro styling of its concept version showcased late last year. Inspired by 1930s’ streamliners, the design of the Prophecy, on the other hand, is said to be finalised and it will act as a competitor to the Tesla Model 3. Hyundai expects to have consistency achieved through immaculate design details across various body types as it wants to add more to the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ philosophy.

Both the 45 electric SUV and Prophecy sedan will have “pixel lamps, a series of tiny LEDs which can be animated” in common. Hyundai is planning to introduce as many as 16 new electrified vehicles by the middle of this decade and for India, the company is working on a mass-market affordable EV that will be launched by 2022.