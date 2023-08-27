Hyundai To Launch Three Facelifted Cars In India Soon – Details

Hyundai has a few exciting launches planned for the Indian market, which include the refreshed Creta and i20 facelifts, along with the next-gen Venue SUV

Hyundai is gearing up for a remarkable expansion in India. The South Korean car giant will invest heavily in its Indian arm, channelled it into enhancing manufacturing capabilities, assembling EV batteries, and establishing a robust charging station network. That said, the company will continue to pay attention to ICE vehicles, and plenty of new ones are slated to arrive soon.

As Hyundai paves the way for a greener future, let’s delve into the enticing details of their most anticipated upcoming models that are expected to launch soon:

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Expected launch – Early 2024

The horizon holds a dramatically refreshed 2024 Hyundai Creta, poised to introduce captivating changes in design and features. A standout inclusion would be the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), offering a suite of autonomous functionalities like lane following assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Beyond this technological leap, the revamped Creta boasts an upgraded infotainment system, a high-definition digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera setup, an enhanced BlueLink connectivity suite, and an all-new dashboard design. The influence of the new-gen Santa Fe is set to be evident in several design modifications. Under the hood, powertrain options will include the brand’s new 1.5L turbo petrol (160 bhp), the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol (113 bhp), and the 1.5L diesel engines (113 bhp) ready to offer a balanced blend of performance and efficiency.

Hyundai i20 Facelift

Expected launch – Early 2024

The refreshed Hyundai i20, which was unveiled for the international markets a while back, presents a harmonious fusion of subtle exterior enhancements and interior refinements. A new grille design, revised front bumper, and updated headlamps with repositioned LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) contribute to a more contemporary front profile.

For the Indian model, potential changes encompass revamped upholstery, and the possible addition of notable features such as a dashcam, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a standard set of six airbags for enhanced safety. The engine-transmission combinations will maintain continuity over the current model.

Next-Gen Hyundai Venue

Expected launch – Late 2024 or early 2025

The excitement amplifies as Hyundai prepares to introduce the next generation of the Venue subcompact SUV, which was first introduced back in 2019. This model will mark the inaugural production at the company’s new Talegaon facility in Maharashtra.

The 2025 Venue is expected to sport an array of comprehensive design updates and feature upgraded equipment as well, creating a harmonious blend of style and substance. Positioned above the Exter micro SUV, the next-gen Venue is poised to challenge rivals like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra XUV300 in the subcompact SUV segment.