Hyundai To Launch Tata Nexon EV Rival Electric SUV, Venue EV?

Currently, there are three electric-powered SUV-crossovers in the market, including Hyundai Kona Electric, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV, with the latter being the most affordable option

The Indian car market is yet to warm up to EVs, with the demand for electric-powered cars being negligible in comparison to that of conventional vehicles. However, with the Government’s push towards earlier adoption of EVs, most carmakers have been working on coming up with electric vehicles. The first of the existing EVs, the Hyundai Kona Electric, was launched last year and has already received a positive response from the buyers.

The Hyundai Kona Electric was followed by the MG ZS EV, and, in more recent times, the Tata Nexon EV. Also, at the recently conducted Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra showcased the eXUV300, which is slated to lock horns with the electric Nexon.

While Hyundai became the first one to launch an all-electric crossover in form of the Kona, it needs to be mentioned here that the advent of cheaper alternatives, in the form of Nexon EV and eXUV300 and likely to be based on Venue Sub-4M SUV.

The Hyundai Kona EV retails at Rs 23.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, is way out of the budget of many car buyers. In spite of being a well-sorted electric car that has zero emissions, an upmarket cabin, many features and a strong performance, the high price tag is a major deterrent for many. In comparison, the Tata Nexon EV retails for a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and hence, comes across as a much cheaper alternative.

No surprise, then, that Hyundai is now working on a new EV that will be launched in 2022 and will be slotted below the Kona EV, possibly in the same segment as the Tara Nexon Electric and Mahindra eXUV300. This was revealed at the launch of the new-gen Creta recently.

Seob Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) said that his company is working on a “mass-market EV that will be an affordable product for the Indian customer”. He also revealed that the new model will be launched in about two years from now and will be made-for-India as well as made-in-India. India could, in fact, also serve as the export hub of this model.

The new model will be underpinned by the company’s modular platform that will even underpin the future ICE and hybrid products. The company is said to be targeting a range of 200-300 km on a full charge, which should make the new model sufficient practical.

