Hyundai To Launch One SUV & Two New Sedans In 2023 In India

Hyundai is expected to launch as many as three new models this year including a brand new micro SUV targetting high volume sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the official price of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo and it featured alongside its Ioniq 6 sibling and both are based on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform. The South Korean auto major has big plans in terms of electrification for the domestic market with a huge investment.

However, before the arrival of a heavily localised pure EV, Hyundai is working on launching a host of ICE models to strengthen its market share and to expand in segments that it does not have a presence in. Here we have brought you the three upcoming launches Hyundai will host this year:

1. 2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift:

The second largest car producer in the country launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios yesterday and its sibling, the Aura will also gain an update very soon. Its official pictures and technical specifications are out and the bookings are open at authorised dealerships as well.

2. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Hyundai is also working on a five-seater micro SUV for India and is expected to debut later this year to take on Tata Punch. It will be based on the modified version of the Grand i10 Nios’ platform and will more likely be powered by a 1.2-litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission choices could include an MT and an AMT.

3. New-Gen Hyundai Verna:

While the midsize sedan segment has lost its sheen, Hyundai continues to be one of the top players in the space courtesy of the Verna. The new generation of the five-seater is already in the pipeline for India judging by the regular sighting of test prototypes. It will take heavy design influence from the global Sonata and Elantra as it will be based on the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

The new-gen Verna will derive power from the same 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines but the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit could be discontinued in favour of a bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill. It will also boast a more advanced interior with the presence of high-end features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital cluster and ADAS. It will reportedly launch in the coming months.