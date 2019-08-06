Hyundai To Launch New Grand i10 This Month In India – Top 5 Things to Know

Hyundai India is gearing up for the launch of the new second-gen Grand i10 hatchback that will now get the BlueLink connected technology

The Hyundai Grand i10, even though competes against the popular Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, is among the most sold Hyundai cars ever, carving a niche for itself. However it has been long since Hyundai updated the Grand i10 and after Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new third-gen Swift in India, Hyundai Grand i10 has lost a lot of customer base.

To revive the same, Hyundai will launch the new Grand i10 on 20th August 2019 and the car has been spotted testing many times. As per the spy shots, the new Grand i10 will get fresh styling on its exterior and interior along with better-tuned engines and gearbox options. Here’s all you need to know about the all-new Hyundai Grand i10.

1. Looks

When it was launched first in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 proved to be one of the best looking hatchbacks, thanks to its fluidic design. Hyundai will continue the fluidic design language, albeit a new one for the new Grand i10.

As per various spy shots and renderings, it can be seen that the new Grand i10 will take its design cues from the new age Hyundai vehicles with design elements like a large cascade grille at the front, which looks similar to the Hyundai Venue, new headlamps with integrated DRLs and aggressively designed bumper with small fog lamps inserted in them.

The overall silhouette remains the same with the car looking bigger and sharper. The alloy wheel design will be new too. The rear window line has been raised with bigger windows to add roominess to the rear seats. This is the Indian specific change and the international spec model still gets more sporty design. At the rear will be the new fog lamps, a new tailgate and new bumpers.

2. Cabin

Like the exterior, the cabin of the Grand i10 was among the best in the segment and the new Grand i10 will most likely continue the history especially when Hyundai has upped its game by launching the Venue.

The cabin will be most likely inspired by the Venue getting a new dashboard design, new touchscreen infotainment system with possible BlueLink connected technology, added safety features and better material used inside the cabin. The large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system will have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apart from the BlueLink technology, a connected system first launched with the Venue Compact SUV.

The space will be increased inside the cabin too thanks to the overall increase in the size of the car. As for the safety features, the new Grand i10 will get standard safety kit like dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

3. Engine

Powering the new Grand i10 will be a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Kappa engine in the same state of tune as the outgoing model, producing 83 hp output. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the torque converter automatic gearbox will be replaced with a more affordable AMT automatic unit.

The AMT unit will be the same as seen on the new Santro. Hyundai will also launch the BS-VI version of the U2, 1.2-litre diesel unit that will only get a manual gearbox. The new Grand i10 will become the first BS-VI car from the South Korean manufacturer in the Indian market.

4. Pricing

The new Hyundai Grand i10 price is expected to be hiked after the introduction of BS-VI technology and will be more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Expect a premium of at least Rs 25,000 over the outgoing model.

5. Competition and Launch

The current-gen Hyundai Grand i10 will not be discontinued and will be sold inline with Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to continue selling older gen models for the fleet operations. However, the outgoing Grand i10 will get a ‘Prime’ suffix to distinguish it with the new model. The Grand i10 will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Swift and will be launched on 20th August 2019.