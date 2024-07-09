Hyundai To Launch New Electric SUV (Punch EV Rival) By 2026

Internally codenamed HE1i, Hyundai’s upcoming Tata Punch Rival is due for a launch in the second half of 2026; To be based on the recently showcased Inster EV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will debut in the mass-market EV segment with the upcoming Creta EV, scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2025. The Korean carmaker is set to challenge Tata Motors in the electric vehicle segment with a slew of new products lined up for launch in the coming years. In the latest development, it has come to light that a new project has been given a green signal by Hyundai’s headquarters which involves the development of a new electric car to rival the likes of Tata Punch EV.

The upcoming sub-compact electric SUV from Hyundai, codenamed HE1i, has been confirmed for a launch in India and as per the media reports, it is expected to debut in the second half of 2026. The new Punch EV rivalling car will be based on the Inster EV which was recently showcased by the brand at the Busan Auto Show in South Korea.

Hyundai will be utilizing the heavily revised electric vehicle architecture derived from the ICE-specific platform for the Creta EV. On the other hand, for the HE1i EV, the company will be relying on the born electric E-GMP (K) platform which is a global affordable architecture developed for small mass-market electric cars. The Punch EV rival will be manufactured at the brand’s Sriperumbudur-based facility and the localised battery packs will be supplied by Exide.

Talking about the Inster EV, it is based on the Casper which is sold in several overseas markets. However, the new Inster is larger than the Casper in terms of length, measuring 3,825mm, a good 230 mm longer than the Casper. A good proportion of this stretch has gone into the wheelbase extension to accommodate the battery pack which is placed on the floorboard.

The Inster will come with the choice of two battery packs internationally i.e. a standard 42 kWh unit with a claimed range of 300 kilometres and the long-range 49 kWh unit, claiming a range of 355 kilometres on a single charge. The India–spec model will also likely come with two battery pack options at the time of launch, much like its rival, the Tata Punch EV.

The total production of around 90,000 units annually has been targeted with the two upcoming EVs, of which 26,000 have been reserved for the Creta EV while the remaining 65,000 units will be earmarked for the compact electric SUV HE1i. For the record, a good chunk of this volume will go into exports and it will be even more in the case of the Inster-based EV.