Hyundai To Launch Hybrid Cars In India Starting From 2026: Details

In addition to EVs, Hyundai is also actively working on hybrid technology for India and the first hybrid car will debut in 2026

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently announced the launch of 5 new locally-manufactured EVs in India by 2030. In the latest development, it has come to light that the Korean carmaker plans to launch hybrid cars in the country and the first model could debut as early as 2026. As per the reports, the company is evaluating alternate fuel options apart from electric vehicles which will assist in enhancing its presence in the key markets. The auto group which also houses Kia is planning to launch a mid-size hybrid SUV, particularly of the same size as its best-selling Creta.

Meanwhile, we believe that the introduction of hybrid powertrain in the current crop of mid-size SUVs and sedans which includes the likes of Creta, Verna, Alcazar and even the Tucson will be the best bet for Hyundai. However, these are just speculations based on the company’s internal sources and there’s no official confirmation of this.

Last year, Kia India confirmed its plans to launch hybrid cars in the Indian market. The electrified versions of its existing 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines are on the cards. Additionally, the company also confirmed that it will continue to sell diesel-powered cars as long as the emission norms allow.

Going by the latest media report, the cost to meet the future emission norms after the year 2027 will make it even more difficult to continue with diesel engines and hence, the introduction of hybrid technology in mass-market mid-size category cars makes good business sense to keep the prices competitive.

Talking about the company’s investments for India, Rs. 33,000 crore has been allocated for the domestic market with the target of creating a production capacity of over 1.5 million vehicles annually by 2030. This investment will likely be utilized for both pure electric vehicles as well as hybrid cars.

Hyundai is working to launch its first locally manufactured EV in India very soon and it is none other than the Creta EV. It will be followed by another mass-market electric model is also planned for a launch sometime in the year 2026-2027 and obviously, we could also see the introduction of hybrid powertrain in the current models around the same timeline.