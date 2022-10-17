Hyundai To Launch Four Cars Over The Next 4 Months – Details

Hyundai is expected to launch 2 electric SUVs, a sedan and 1 major facelift in the next 4 months, likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai India is tasting great success in India with its SUVs and offers VFM and practical packages to buyers. With SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, the Creta, and the Tucson already in its portfolio, the Korean carmaker is dominating almost all the volume SUV segments. Here are some of the upcoming Hyundai models over the next four months in India:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in its segment and is now due for a mid-life update that is expected to launch before the end of this financial year. The Creta facelift will get a new front fascia, new LED headlights, updated features, and upgraded connected car tech. While the powertrain options will remain the same as before, we might see Hyundai offering Creta with ADAS in India.

2. Hyundai Kona EV

The Kona EV currently takes on the rivals like the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV Max in India. The brand is currently working on the new Kona EV for the Indian market that will get updated styling, a new cabin, and other features that will make it a better package than before. A few more changes are also expected to be offered with the Kona EV.

3. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Korean car manufacturer confirmed the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover a few months ago. Based on the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 will be offered in two powertrain options – single motor and dual-motor AWD. The Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) as it won’t be a full import as its Kia EV6 sibling.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The test prototypes of the new generation Hyundai Verna have already been caught on camera on public roads and it will be subjected to major changes inside and out. The exterior will be based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy while the interior will be more premium than the existing model. However, the powertrain options are expected to be carried forward.