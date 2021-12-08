Hyundai To Launch 6 New Electric Cars In India By 2028

Hyundai’s EV lineup will consist of both mass-market and premium electric cars, covering various segments and body styles

Hyundai Motor India has revealed its plans for electrification in our country. The South Korean car giant is planning to have a total of six electric vehicles in its lineup by 2028, which will consist of affordable as well as premium EVs. The company has also stated that its EVs would be available in different body styles, including SUVs.

Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) will also be introduced in India. This scalable, dedicated EV platform will help the brand pioneer electric mobility development in the country. E-GMP offers plenty of advantages, like optimised cabin space, great performance, and good reliability. Alongside that, the manufacturer will also introduce EVs based on modified IC-engine car platforms.

Previous reports have already revealed that Hyundai is planning to launch the Ioniq 5 in India, likely as a CBU import. Next in the pipeline is the Kona EV facelift, which will be locally assembled. Apart from that, the brand is working on a made-in-India affordable EV, which will be designed specifically for the mass market.

S S Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, had this to say during the announcement, “As we continue to redefine the mobility space, we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian market by 2028. At Hyundai, we are taking experiences beyond mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation.”

Hyundai’s electrifications strategy also include heavy localisation of EVs, in order to keep the prices competitive. The manufacture will also provide home charging, public charging stations, charging facilities at dealerships, and 24×7 roadside assistance, which will help strengthen the EV ecosystem across the country.

Currently, Tata Motors is leading the passenger electric car market in India, thanks to Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The homegrown brand has more electric cars on the way, including Altroz EV and Punch EV. With its new road map, Hyundai is expected to put up a strong fight. Other carmakers, like Mahindra & Mahindra, MG, etc., are also planning to launch a few new EVs in the Indian car market.