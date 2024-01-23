Hyundai To Launch 4 Cars This Year – 3 SUVs, 1 Sedan

After kick-starting the year with Creta Facelift, Hyundai will launch 4 new cars in 2024. Alcazar Facelift, Verna N-Line, Creta N-Line and Creta EV are on cards

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently launched the Creta Facelift in India. At a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-life update of the SUV has brought a number of changes including design, features as well as powertrain. Starting with Creta Facelift, the Korean carmaker has a slew of new products lined up for launch this year. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming Hyundai cars in the year 2024.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launched in 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar will soon be due for a mid-life update and we expect it to launch this year in 2024. In fact, the next launch from Hyundai after the Creta Facelift will likely be the updated Alcazar. Spotted testing last year in India, the 3-row SUV will carry a similar design to the Creta Facelift which will be in line with the brand’s latest design direction. The powertrain will remain the same, however, expect the SUV to take a big leap in terms of features and equipment on offer.

2. Hyundai Verna N-Line

The new-gen Hyundai Verna was launched last year year in March and it comes powered by the 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engine putting out 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This powerhouse is meant for thrill seekers and to up the ante of Verna, a new N-Line version will be launched this year in 2024.

The sedan has already been spied on tests and it will get several sporty styling tweaks like red accents, sporty alloy wheels and more. We expect the steering geometry and suspension setup to be tweaked for a more sporty drive experience. In addition to this, a dual-tip exhaust for a sportier drive experience will also likely be part of the package.

3. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai is currently working on its first mass-market EV for the Indian market, the Creta EV. As of now, the Korean carmaker has launched electric vehicles targeted at the premium range i.e. Kona EV and IONIQ 5. As per the reports, the electrified Creta will debut by the end of 2024 with the launch expected in early 2025. In terms of the powertrain, it will use a 45 kWh battery pack with the power output rated at 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. The design will be familiar to the conventionally powered Creta Facelift, although with some EV-specific touches.

4. Hyundai Creta N-Line

After the launch of the Creta Facelift with the powerful 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine, an N-Line version is the need of the hour. The 160 bhp engine churning out 253 Nm of peak torque is worthy of a stiff suspension and sporty steering setup. If the latest media reports are something to go by, the next N-line model will be based on the Creta. In addition to the 7-speed DCT gearbox, a 6-speed manual will be on offer with the Creta N-Line. Expect some cosmetic changes inside out and the SUV will be available in two variants, namely, N8 and N10.