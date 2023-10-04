Hyundai To Launch 4 All New Cars In 2024 In India – Key Details

Hyundai is seeking to cover most of the market with these models as it has two SUVs, a performance sedan and an EV coming

Hyundai is planning to launch 4 models next year starting with the Creta facelift, the Alcazar facelift, the Verna N-line, and the Kona EV. Here are the details we know about these upcoming cars.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The updated Creta facelift has major design changes on the outside especially at the front and it now looks more like the Hyundai Tucson while at the rear it will receive the connected LED bar treatment. On the inside, it will largely remain similar to the current model and we’re not complaining as it does feel premium with some soft-touch materials at regular touchpoints.

The instrument cluster might be upgraded to a fully digital unit. There will be no changes with respect to the powertrain options and it will be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or CVT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter. The Hyundai Creta’s rivals include Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Tata Harrier, XUV700 (5-seater variants)

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

We expect the above-mentioned Creta facelift’s front fascia to be carried over to the Alcazar while there will be subtle changes over the current model in the rear. It again might get the connected LED taillights at the rear. All the features with respect to comfort and safety will be carried over from the current model with a few changes like an all-digital instrument cluster and updated touchscreen infotainment unit.

The updated Alcazar will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine coupled to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel connected to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. The Alcazar’s rivals come in the form of Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater variants).

3. Hyundai Verna N-Line

The overall design of the Hyundai Verna N-line will remain similar to the regular model with a few visual changes like red pinstripes on the front bumper, side skirts and rear spoilers. The major change is expected to be in the suspension department and it will be tuned to be more stiffer than the regular model to make it feel sporty and carry more speed around corners. On the interiors, you can expect similar N-line treatment currently seen in the i20 N-line and Venue N-line with N-line badging in a few places and slight blue accents to differentiate from the regular model.

The Verna N-line will get only one engine option which will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit that produces 163bhp of power and 253Nm of torque. We are positive that the 7-speed DCT will be available for the N-line but it remains to be seen if Hyundai will be giving the 6-speed manual as an option, as it was recently made available on the updated Hyundai i20 N-line.

The sedan segment does not have many participants and hence the rivalry against the Hyundai Verna N-line will be limited to the Skoda Slavia (1.5 TSi variant) and the VW Virtus (1.5 TSi variant). The Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are regular sedans and do not have a sportier version available and hence cannot be considered as rivals.

4. Hyundai Kona EV

Internationally, the Hyundai Kona EV has been updated with loads of features with respect to safety and comfort, while the exteriors have been redesigned. We expect the same model to be made available in India, which would increase the sticker price but at least we will be getting the current generation model itself rather than a previous generation. This means the interiors will be updated and it will get two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, connected car tech and a lot more.

Globally, the Hyundai Kona is available with 2 battery packs and motor options while we expect the lower-powered motor which is good for 158bhp and 250Nm, and the smaller battery pack which is rated for 48.4kWh to be launched in India. Hyundai claims a WLTP-claimed range of 490kms but unfortunately, the Kona’s real-world range is a lot less and comes around 220 – 250 kms in the previous model which was available. Hyundai Kona will go against MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, Mahindra XUV400 and the BYD Atto 3.