Hyundai To Launch 3 New Affordable Cars In 2023 – All Details

Hyundai is expected to launch as many as three new cars in the affordable volume-based segments in 2023 and here we have explained about them

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will commence the official bookings for the Ioniq 5 electric flagship vehicle in the domestic market in the coming days. Based on the E-GMP skateboard architecture, it is expected to go on sale at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The motoring show will likely see the debut of the new generation Verna and the facelifted Creta.

1. 2023 Hyundai Aura:

The second largest carmaker in the country is expected to launch two facelifts along the course of the next calendar year as the updated Aura and Grand i10 Nios could be introduced to refresh the range. The Aura compact sedan will likely gain a revised front fascia and rear end as it may adopt the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura will continue to use the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission choices. For the mileage conscious buyers, the CNG variant will also be available. The Aura competes against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor currently and expect the interior to get new features as well.

2. 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:

The updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has already been spotted testing on public roads with mild visual revisions. The front fascia could be incorporated with a redesigned front grille, updated bumper and new LED DRLs but elsewhere we do not expect any major changes, at least in India.

The existing 1.2-litre NA petrol producing 83 hp and 114 Nm and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine will continue. The latter delivers around 100 hp maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variant kicks out 69 hp and just over 95 Nm from the 1.2-litre gasoline mill.

3. Hyundai Micro SUV:

One of the highlighting launches of Hyundai in 2023 will be an all-new micro SUV that will take on Tata Punch. The five-seater is expected to sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios. It could be equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. The interior could have modern features including a large touchscreen and connectivity tech.