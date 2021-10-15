Hyundai To Launch 3 Cars In India Next Year – 2 EVs And An MPV

Hyundai is expected to launch three new models in the Indian market in 2022 – Ioniq 5, Kona EV facelift, and a new MPV

Hyundai Motor India has an expansive car lineup, consisting of hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and even an EV. However, to further expand its reach among buyers, the manufacturer is planning to add a few more vehicles to its range and update a few existing ones as well. In 2022, three new Hyundai cars are slated to launch in the Indian market, including a brand-new MPV, Ioniq 5, and Kona EV facelift.

Hyundai’s upcoming MPV has been spotted a few times on road tests in South Korea and Indonesia. It is an entry-level model, developed specifically for emerging markets like India, Indonesia, Russia, etc. As per speculations, the vehicle will be underpinned by the same platform as Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, but with a few modifications.

Rumours suggest that Hyundai’s new MPV will be named ‘Stargazer’, and it will be available with two engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine. Both manual and automatic transmission choices will likely be offered here. We expect Hyundai to introduce this new MPV in the Indian market some time during 2022, as a rival to Mahindra Marazzo and even Maruti Ertiga.

Last year, Hyundai globally debuted the Kona facelift, followed by the Kona EV facelift. In the Indian market, the pre-facelift Kona EV continues to be on sale, but we expect the manufacturer to bring in the updated model in the first half of 2022. The facelift model features changes to the exterior design, along with an updated features list.

The powertrain of the upcoming Kona EV facelift will probably remain unchanged. The current India-spec model comes with a 39.2 kWh, connected to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 136 PS/395 Nm). The electric SUV offers a driving range of up to 305 km, and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 47 minutes via a DC fast charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was globally unveiled earlier this year, and the first-ever EV to be built on the brand’s E-GMP architecture. It gets two battery options – 72.6 kWh and 58kWh – both available with a choice between single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) configurations. We’re not sure which variant(s) will launch in our market, but we believe the Ioniq 5 will arrive next year via the CBU route in limited numbers.