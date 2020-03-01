Hyundai To Launch 3 Cars In India Later This Month

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s second-largest carmaker, will launch the second generation Creta and updated Verna and Tucson in the country next month

The local subsidiary of Hyundai has a slew of new models lined up for the Indian market in present times. Last year, we saw the introduction of some well-sorted models like the Kona EV, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Venue, and now, the company is preparing to launch three new cars in the market.

While one of the two upcoming SUVs is the second generation of the Creta, which is slated to launch on March 17, the other one is the updated Tucson, with its launch likely to be held in the first week of next month. The third model will be the Verna facelift, which could launch on March 26.

1. Hyundai Creta

The second generation of the Hyundai Creta is based on the China-spec ix25. It shares much of its exterior, while its platform comes from the Kia Seltos. In fact, even the engine options come from the Seltos, while the interior will likely offer most of the features as its cousin. Aesthetically, the new Creta has been designed as per the Sensuous Sportiness design language. It looks far more radical than the outgoing model, while the latest design philosophy ensures the new SUV even feels more premium.

Engine options for the new Hyundai Creta include two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol motors comprise 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged engines. The former will be available with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options, while the latter will be available exclusively with a 7-speed DCT. The diesel motor is also a 1.5-litre unit which is available with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission choices.

The interior of the new Hyundai Creta will be replete with segment-best features, including large-screen touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel, LED headlamps, air purifier, electric sunroof, next generation BlueLink connected apps, wireless smartphone charger, voice commands, ventilated front seats, electric parking brake and electric driver seat adjustment.

However, unlike the China-spec ix25, the Indian model doesn’t get the portrait-style touch unit. As is the case with the outgoing model, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will go on to rival Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500. Given the huge popularity of the Creta moniker, the upcoming SUV is easily among the most important products for the company in recent times.

2. Hyundai Tucson facelift

On the other hand, the facelift for the Hyundai Tucson only brings a few minor cosmetic updates. However, these changes work together to make the SUV look a tad smarter. Up front, you get a new grille, Penta LED headlamps and a bumper. In the side profile, it will get new alloy wheels, while the rear will have LED taillamps and a new bumper.

The interior also looks better than before, which is thanks to an improved design for the dashboard. Also, while the old model had a beige-black interior, the new model has an all-black interior. Furthermore, the vertical central AC vents of the old car have made way for horizontal units. Also, new to the Tucson is a floating-type 8-inch HD display for the touchscreen infotainment unit.

Powering the updated Hyundai Tucson are the BSVI-compliant versions of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel units of the old car. The new 2.0-litre petrol engine develops 152 PS of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque, while the new 2.0-litre diesel motor offers 185 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

All-wheel drive will be available as an option, while the car also gets an 8-speed automatic transmission with the diesel engine. The refreshed Hyundai Tucson will step up the heat on the likes of Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan.

3. Hyundai Verna facelift

]The third new car from Hyundai that could launch very soon is the updated version of the Verna. The mid-cycle facelift for the C2-segment sedan will come in just when Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce the all-new City. Based on the Russia-spec Solaris, the updated Verna for India looks far more appealing than before due to the cosmetic updates it carries. It also gets a set of new motors that will be compliant with the BSVI emission norms.

Up front, the refreshed Hyundai Verna will feature a sleeker pair of sweptback headlamps, which, as per the norm, have LED fixtures. They also hold U-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a bolder version of the signature Cascading grille with a diamond-shaped mesh patter and new fog lamps. Also, the car features revised ORVMs with integrated turn signals, wraparound LED tail lamps and a new rear bumper.

Like we said, the Hyundai Verna facelift will come with a new set of engines. On offer will be 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors that will be shared with the new-gen Creta. These motors were first introduced on the Seltos, for whom they develop a maximum power of 115hp each. Transmission options for both the vehicles will include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units.

Other than the new updates, the refreshed Verna could even get some additional features, including the new generation of the BlueLink connected apps technology. Apart from locking horns with the new-gen Honda City, the refreshed Verna will even rival the top-selling Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and slow-performers like the Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.