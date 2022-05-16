Hyundai To Launch 3 All-New Models & 3 Facelifted Cars In India

Check out our list of all forthcoming Hyundai cars that are set to launch in the Indian market before the end of 2023

Hyundai Motor Company is planning to update its passenger car lineup in the Indian market soon. The South Korean car giant will introduce a few all-new models in our country, as well as facelifted versions of a few of its existing cars in our market, in the next two years.

Here, we have listed upcoming Hyundai cars, which are confirmed to arrive in the Indian market soon.

1. Hyundai Venue facelift & Venue N-Line

Hyundai Venue is expected to get a midlife update very soon, likely in the coming weeks. The SUV will see a few changes to the exterior design, but there won’t be any changes in the mechanical department. Apart from that, a sporty N-Line version of the little SUV would also be launched in the Indian market, which is expected to only get the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor.

2. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai Creta facelift was introduced to the world towards the end of last year, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market eventually, likely towards the end of 2022 or in the first half of 2023. The changes are largely centred around the exterior design. The engine and transmission combinations are expected to remain unchanged over the current version.

3. Hyundai Kona facelift

The facelifted Hyundai Kona EV will also make its way to India soon, likely in the second half of this year. The updated version of this electric SUV had its global debut back in 2020, featuring design alterations and changes to the equipment list. The upcoming India-spec version of Kona EV facelift is expected to continue with the same 39.2 kWh battery option as the outgoing model.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has confirmed that Ioniq 5 will launch in India this year. The electric crossover is expected to be brought to Indian shores through the CBU import route, in limited numbers. There are three battery options on offer internationally – 58 kWh, 72.6 kWh, and 77.4 kWh – all available in RWD and AWD configurations. We’re not sure which variant will go on sale in India though.

5. New-generation Hyundai Tucson

The latest-generation Hyundai Tucson had its global unveiling back in 2020, but in India, we continue to get the previous-gen model. The new-gen version has a completely different design, following the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. Following the generation change, the India-spec Tucson could also get a hybrid powertrain option.

6. New-generation Hyundai Verna

The South Korean car giant is currently working on the next-generation version of the Verna sedan, which has been spied a few times in Hyundai’s home country. The next-gen Verna is expected to have a sharper design and slightly larger dimensions, along with additional features. The powertrain options remain a mystery currently.