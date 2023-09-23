Hyundai To Launch 2 New SUVs Early Next Year In India

Hyundai likely launching the updated Creta and Alcazar early next year and here is all you need to know about the upcoming SUVs

With India’s automotive market growing every year, Hyundai does not want to miss out on the action and grab all it can. It has strong contention in the mid-size SUV and MPV segment from its sister company Kia, with products like the Seltos and Carens. To stay in the race, Hyundai is launching the updated Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar early next year and here is all you need to know about the upcoming vehicles.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Exterior:

This is where most of the changes are expected, and it will be heavily inspired by the new Tucson. The design at the front will have a large grille that ends with LED DRLs on both ends and will house the LED headlamps at the lower sides of the front bumper. The rear end will get the connected LED taillights treatment and the side profile could remain the same. It will continue to get roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interior:

The interior is expected to remain the same with some minor changes while it will continue to have options of dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, Panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and air purifier. Features As expected from a Hyundai, the feature list will be long starting with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, ventilated seats, powered driver seats, electric parking brake with auto hold, cruise control, paddle shifters and BlueLink connectivity.

Safety:

The Hyundai Creta currently comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold, traction control, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS, ISOFIX seats and ESP as standard. All these will be carried over to the facelift as well. The new Creta will also benefit from a host of ADAS features.

Engine and Transmission :

The Engine and Transmission options will be carried over without any change, which means there will be 2 engine options. A 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that’s good for 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque coupled to a 6-speed manual or CVT transmission. The other one is a 1.5-litre oil burner that produces 113bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

Rivals :

The Creta Facelift will be going up against the likes of VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, MS Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Price There will be a nominal increase in the price over the current model which should not exceed more than 50,000 as the changes will be minimal.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Exterior :

The overall design silhouette is expected to remain the same while there will be minor changes to the front and rear ends. The front fascia will be quite like the Creta Facelift described above and the rear end will be redesigned with the connected LED taillights. The side profile and remainder of the vehicle will most likely be the same as the previous model.

Interior and Features :

There will be minimal changes to the interior as the current model itself feels premium and has spacious 3rd-row seating. The front and second-row seats are expected to be ventilated and equipped with wireless chargers. It will continue to sport a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose sound system, ambient lighting, and an air purifier as well.

Safety:

The Hyundai Alcazar has not been crash tested yet but Hyundai has equipped the Alcazar with many safety features like 6 airbags as standard, hill hold, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, and ESC.

Engine and Transmission:

The Alcazar facelift will continue to be powered by the same engine options that are – a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 158bhp/253Nm coupled to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT or a 1.5-litre turbo diesel that churns out 113bhp/250Nm mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

Rivals:

The Alcazar faces tough competition from Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. Price Similar to the Creta Facelift, the price of the updated Alcazar will be increased nominally.