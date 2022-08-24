Hyundai To Launch 2 EVs In India This Year – Details

Hyundai will soon be expanding its electric portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of the new Kona Facelift and the Ioniq 5

The electric vehicles are now getting extremely popular and a number of car makers including Hyundai will soon be introducing new products in the EV line-up for India. While there are strong reports about the launch of a number of electric cars in the next few months, Hyundai is said to be working on launching two new electric cars this year and here are all the details you should know about upcoming Hyundai electric cars in India.

1. Hyundai Kona Facelift

The Hyundai Kona was the first electric Hyundai car in the country and offered a premium package for buyers looking for a practical and powerful electric car. The brand will be updating the Kona brand with the launch of the facelift model that will soon go on sale in the next couple of months. The new facelift model not only features revised styling but is also expected to boast new features and a more potent powertrain.

For starters, the Kona facelift will feature a new front fascia with a closed front grille and top-mounted LED DRLs, new LED lights, and a bold bumper design. The side profile too has been heavily worked upon and features new alloy wheels while the rear now gets a revised lower bumper and new horizontally stretched taillights.

In the global markets, the Kona Electric facelift is available with two battery packs – 64 kWh and 39.2 kWh. While the former comes mated to a 204PS/395Nm setup, the latter comes mated to a 136PS/395Nm powertrain. The claimed range from these battery packs stands at 484 km and 305 km respectively.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also expected to make its Indian debut soon and will be brought into the country via the CBU route. The Ioniq 5 is based on the new skateboard platform that has been specifically made for upcoming Hyundai and Kia electric cars. The same E-GMP platform underpins the recently launched Kia EV6.

The Ioniq 5 is also offered in two battery sizes in the global markets but the Korean carmaker is expected to bring the 58kWh version to the Indian market. This version gets a claimed range of a little over 400 km on a single charge and is powered by a 169 bhp motor that sends power to the rear wheels. More detail however are yet to be shared by the brand.