Hyundai To Hike Elite i20, Verna, Venue, Creta & Santro Prices By Upto Rs. 9,200

Hyundai has decided to increase the prices of its entire line-up of models by up to Rs 9,200 from 1st August in India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second-largest-selling carmaker, has just notified us that it plans to increase the prices of all its models from early next month. With this, the Hyundai cars in India will become dearer by up to Rs 9,200. The company’s model range for our market includes models like the recently launched Venue, Creta, Elite i20, Elite i20, Santro and Grand i10.

The price increment for the Hyundai cars in India comes at the back of an increase in input costs due to the new safety regulations from the Government. As per the updated regulations, all cars on sale in the country need to be equipped with a front airbag, ABS, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed warning alert and rear parking sensors across all the variants.

As per the Bharat New Vehicles Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP), all the car models on sale in India after 1 October 2019 will have to pass full frontal impact and side-impact crash test.

Also, all the models on sale in the country will have to comply with stricter pedestrian safety norms by early 2020. These crash protection rules are mandatory along with the aforementioned safety kit.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd recently launched the Kona EV SUV, the country’s first-ever electric SUV. The new model is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and garnered 120 bookings within 10 days of its launch. It is available at 15 dealerships in 11 cites across the country.

The Hyundai Kona EV SUV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces an equivalent of 136 PS of maximum power and 395 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor gets its juice from a 39.2 kWh battery that offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 452 km. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds.